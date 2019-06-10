Calamatta Cuschieri has added life insurance to its range of financial services products. The move reaffirms the company’s universal approach to financial services, with life insurance complementing its existing services, such as investment advice, pension plans, savings plans, wealth management and live online trading, among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri co-CEO Alan Cuschieri said: “Calamatta Cuschieri is now offering a full range of life insurance products specifically designed to protect individuals, families and businesses. Life insurance is an important part of financial planning, and together with our existing pension plans and investment advisory service offering, we are proud to be providing a complete financial planning service to clients.”

The range of life insurance products Calamatta Cuschieri is offering includes protection plans that provide individuals and their loved ones the financial protection they need as well as loan protection plans that give the peace of mind of being able to continue repaying their home loan in the eventuality of death.

One of the most popular life insurance products, the single premium plan, will also be offered giving clients the possibility of investing a lump sum with capital-guaranteed protection and attractive bonus rates. In addition, the company is offering free life insurance plan for both newlyweds as well as new parents.

In the business sector, Calamatta Cuschieri is offering both the key person insurance as well as the business loan protection plan.

Mr Cuschieri added: “As a financial services company that has been around for close to 50 years, we understand the needs of our clients and that they want to make best use of their financial assets and continually optimise their financial plan during their life.”

Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services is offering life insurance products as an enrolled tied insurance intermediary for Mapfre MSV Life plc, and is authorised to operate by the Malta Financial Services Authority. One of Malta’s largest financial services firms, it pioneered the local financial services industry in 1972. The group currently employs more than 160 staff. Calamatta Cuschieri is the representative and main distributor for UBS Funds in Malta and a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange.

For more information on Calamatta Cuschieri’s life insurance offering, visit one of its six branches, call 2568 8688 or visit the website www.cc.com.mt.