Calamatta Cuschieri has announced the promotion of Jordan Portelli to the role of Chief Investment Officer. He will be responsible for the Group’s assets and investment strategy.

Portelli will also lead the wealth management arm within Calamatta Cuschieri and oversee the management of €250m in client’s assets while including the management of fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

Nick Calamatta, co-CEO of CC Finance Group said: “The growth of the Group has necessitated the creation of this role in order to ensure that we have an aligned stance which allows us to evaluate future investment opportunities. Our Wealth management offering has continued to grow and through this appointment we are renewing our focus to grow our Assets Under Management as well as striving to exceed our client expectations year after year.”

Boasting over 10 years’ experience in the industry, Portelli began his career as a research analyst with a local firm, after which he was promoted to Head of Research, whilst also managing discretionary mandates. In 2015, he moved on to the role of Asset Manager, specialising in fixed income debt and co-managing a UCITS fund focused on high-yield bonds.

Portelli joined CC Finance Group in 2016, as an investment manager. He was promoted to Head of Fixed Income in 2019, with his main duties being overseeing the Group’s fixed income strategies and managing of the bond funds of CC Funds SICAV plc and a number of discretionary mandates. He holds a B.Sc. (Hons) in Economics from the London School of Economics.

CC Finance Group is a privately held Fintech Group that operates in Investment Services, Fund Services, Financial Planning, Online Trading and Payment services. With roots dating back to 1972, today the Group is evolving at a fast pace, whilst keeping the same core principles of providing clients a high-quality service by combining technology and experienced professionals, as well as ensuring the strictest governance and ethics. The Group currently employs more than 170 people globally.

For more details and information visit www.cc.com.mt.