Calamatta Cuschieri has appointed Sergio Bellizzi as head of retail distribution as part of the ongoing strategic growth objective for the firm.

Mr Bellizzi, who joined the firm in June, brings with him over 20 years’ experience in financial services, predominantly in retail banking and wealth management. Prior to joining Calamatta Cuschieri, he was head of distribution at HSBC Bank Malta plc.

He started his career at Midland Bank plc and eventually transitioned into HSBC Bank plc during the takeover of Mid-Med Bank. During his time at HSBC, Mr Bellizzi also had a number of overseas appointments in Ireland, Brazil and the UK.

Co-CEO Alan Cuschieri said: “We are proud to welcome Sergio on board and believe that he is the right person to be entrusted with taking the firm’s financial advisory service to the next level. As the firm grows it has become crucial for the group to recruit high-calibre individuals with the knowledge, drive and experience to head the company and make a difference. We have experienced a series of high-calibre appointments this year, which have had a positive impact both on the firm and our clients.”

Calamatta Cuschieri is a leading financial services firm that pioneered the industry as early as 1972. The group currently employs more than 160 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, live online trading, life insurance, savings plans, pension plans, wealth management, software development and marketing services among others. Calamatta Cuschieri is also the representative and main distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.