Calamatta Cuschieri has announced the promotion of Stephen Borg to the role of Head of Private Clients. Borg shall be responsible for developing and nurturing the relationship with high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients in relation to their discretionary portfolios held with the company.

This is a new position within Calamatta Cuschieri, reflecting the company's strategic focus in continuing to build on the growth registered in this segment over the past few years.

Michael Galea, Chief Operating Officer of Calamatta Cuschieri said: “It is no secret that demand for discretionary portfolio management services is on the increase as investors seek to benefit from the value added that investment managers can bring to investors' portfolios.

"It was therefore a natural consequence for us to create such a role and give this line of business the specialised attention it deserves. Stephen's experience in this field is extensive and we are confident that he is the right person to continue to develop our offering in this regard, championing the performance achieved by our wealth management team over the last five years.”

With over 20 years’ experience in the investment services field, Borg began his career first as an analyst and then as a portfolio manager where he was eventually promoted to Head of Portfolio Management Services during which time he led and managed a diversified pool of client portfolios and relations.

Borg joined Calamatta Cuschieri in 2019 in the role of Head of Wealth and Fund Management. During the past two years, he successfully managed to grow the business and implemented a number of changes to our product offering. He holds a degree in banking and finance from the University of Malta.

Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services is one of the largest local investment services companies and a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange. The company offers a wide range of services including financial planning, online trading, life insurance, pensions, and capital markets advisory services. It is licensed to provide investment services by the Malta Financial Services Authority.

CC Finance Group is a privately held Fintech Group that offers investment services, fund administration, wealth management and financial institution services.