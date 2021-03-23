Calamatta Cuschieri has appointed Andrea Vrazhalska as head of anti-money laundering (AML) and money-laundering reporting officer (MLRO).

Vrazhalska brings with her 10 years’ experience in compliance and AML after occupying several positions, ranging from advisory to regulatory and in-house compliance roles both in Malta and internationally.

Her experience includes building the compliance and governance framework for the Commerzbank branch network. She was also employed by the FIAU for on-site and off-site compliance monitoring as well as a consultant in the UK and France where she acted on behalf of the FCA as a skilled person.

Vrazhalska holds an MBA from the Henley Business School, together with several certifications and diplomas pertinent to compliance and AML functions.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “Andrea is another high-calibre individual that will help the company to continue to scale in a responsible manner. We are proud to continue to attract the very best people in the industry and to continue to lead as the employer of choice.”

Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta’s largest independent financial services firm that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972. The group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, live online trading, life insurance, savings plans, pension plans, wealth management and fund administration. Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

