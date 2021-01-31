Calamatta Cuschieri has appointed Claudia Rausi as head of compliance. Rausi brings with her 20 years’ experience in the compliance and risk sector and will be joining the Calamatta Cuschieri Group’s management team.

Prior to joining the group, she served as head of credit risk at Ferratum Bank, while previously she was employed with Bank of Valletta plc where she was appointed head of the International Corporate Centre following four years as head of enterprise risk management.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “We are proud to continue to attract high-calibre and experienced talent such as Ms Rausi.

“Her appointment provides Calamatta Cuschieri with increased knowledge and experience from the banking sector and has allowed us to scale our compliance department at a rapid pace as we grow.”

Rausi holds a Master of Business Administration from the Maastricht School of Management and a Certificate for Financial Advisers (CeFA ), among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta’s largest independent financial services firm that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972.

The group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services, including investment advice, live online trading, life insurance, savings plans, pension plans, wealth management and fund administration, among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

For more information, call 2568 8688 or visit www.cc.com.mt. More information about new positions available within the Calamatta Cuschieri Group can be found on the group’s careers website www.ccgroupcareers.com.