Calamatta Cuschieri has been awarded the national HR Qua­lity Mark by the Foundation for Human Resources Develop­ment (FHRD).

An initiative launched by the FHRD last year, the HR Quality Mark is a national recognition granted to organisations which have proven to have high-quality HR practices.

Following a rigorous onsite audit, the group’s HR function achieved exceptional results and was recognised for its professionalism, competence and contribution, as well as its effective practices in the field of human resources. More specifically, the department was evaluated across a wide array of HR practices, namely the selection and recruitment of talent, HR policies and practices, compensation and benefits given to employees, performance management, HR information systems, employment and industrial relations, as well as training and development of staff. The HR Quality Mark is awarded for a period of three years.

Nicholas Schembri, chief human resources officer, said: “As the human resources function within Calamatta Cuschieri, we partner with different teams within the group to maximise the potential of our greatest asset − our employees. Having the right systems and processes within the HR department which can adapt to the changing needs of the financial services sector is key to ensuring that we can continuously support the growth of the organisation. We are proud to have achieved this recognition and for being a contributing member towards the group’s success.”

CC Finance Group is a privately-held fintech group that operates in investment services, fund services, financial planning, online trading and payment services. With roots dating back to 1972, today the group is evolving at a fast pace, while keeping the same core principles of providing clients a high-quality service by combining technology and experienced profes­sionals, as well as ensuring the strictest governance and ethics. The group currently employs more than 170 people globally.

For more information, visit www.cc.com.mt.