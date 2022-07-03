Calamatta Cuschieri, Malta’s largest independent financial services group, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. Calamatta Cuschieri was among the pioneers of the Maltese financial services industry in the early 1970s and was a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange, which today offers a wide range of financial services.

Set up in 1971 by Alfred Calamatta under the name of A. Calamatta & Partners, Calamatta Cuschieri was born in 1992 following Alex Cuschieri’s official partnership after several years of collaboration. The company would eventually become CC Finance Group.

Since its inception as a stockbroking firm, the company has continued to evolve and modernise over the years, building on its strong heritage.

While it continues to offer clients advice on investments in bonds, funds and shares, it has also diversified its business to include fund administration, wealth management, life insurance and pensions services.

The company’s first inroad into financial technology came in 2004 when it started developing the proprietary software for what would become its award-winning proprietary trading platform, CC Trader, which went online in 2011, and has been recently rebranded as Moneybase Invest.

This April, CC Group launched Moneybase, Malta’s first digital payments platform. It is the result of a €10 million investment which further consolidates CC Group’s reputation in financial services and fintech innovation.

Moneybase users can benefit from an integrated app that offers investments, SEPA and person-to-person payments, as well as cards. More information is available on www.moneybase.com.

From its humble beginnings, Calamatta Cuschieri now employs 200 staff members, manages and administers more than two billion in assets, and serves over 30,000 clients.

This year, CC Group will continue working on its consolidation phase while still delivering on its commitment to provide its clients with a personalised, high-value and comprehensive service.