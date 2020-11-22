Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd has been certified with ISO 9001, the gold standard in customer service.

Recognised globally, the ISO 9000 family of quality management systems is a set of international standards developed to help businesses consistently meet customers’ expectation. By conforming to ISO 9001 standards, companies can ensure that their customers are provided with a consistent, good-quality service.

Through the ISO9001 seal of approval, Calamatta Cuschieri has been certified by Lloyds Register for providing reliable and fit-for-purpose solutions to clients’ needs, for continual improvement of their business operations and day-to-day activities, as well as for maintaining high standards through assessments.

ISO9001 certified companies are audited annually to ensure standards are maintained.

Michael Galea, chief operating officer at Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “We are extremely proud for having been awarded the much-coveted ISO 9001 certification. This was an ambitious project we set out to achieve just over 15 months ago and one which is synonymous with the way we run our business.

“The ISO 9001 certification recognises the robustness of our quality management system which is built around a strong customer focus, a systemic approach to management, as well as a drive for continual improvement.

“We are confident that the attainment of this milestone will continue to support us in the growth phase of our business development as clients and business partners seek to engage with service providers considered to be ‘best-in-class’.”

Calamatta Cuschieri Group is Malta’s largest independent financial services group that pioneered the local financial services industry in 1972.

It currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, life insurance, pensions, savings plans, online trading, wealth management and fund administration, among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

For more information regarding the group and the services offered, visit https://www.cc.com.mt.