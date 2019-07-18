Calamatta Cuschieri appointed Edward Mallia as chief marketing officer as part of the ongoing strategic growth objective for the firm.

Mr Mallia, who joined the firm in September 2019, brings with him over 15 years’ experience in offline and online marketing together with digital growth, predominantly in online search and product marketing.

Prior to joining Calamatta Cuschieri, he was chief marketing officer at Yellow, Discover Local. During his time at Yellow, Mr Mallia oversaw the publishing of the directories and the eventual rebranding of the platform leading to immense digital growth of the popular local brand. He also lectures the Diploma in Digital Marketing for the Digital Marketing Institute (UK) at ICE Malta and brings with him a wealth of knowledge in the digital landscape.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “We are happy to welcome Mr Mallia onboard, we believe that his proven track record, ambition and positive energy make him an ideal fit to lead the marketing strategy for the CC Group. We trust that Mr Mallia will be one of the key persons to assist the company to achieve its internationalisation plans. CC has built a very successful brand and, therefore, marketing communications is a vital part of our organisation. This role requires sound judgement skills, agility and technical knowledge.”

Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta’s largest independent financial services group that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972. The Group currently employs over 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, pensions, life insurance, live online trading, savings plans, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services.

Calamatta Cuschieri is the representative for UBS Funds in Malta and a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange. For more information, call 2568 8688 or visit cc.com.mt.