Calamatta Cuschieri has appointed Patrick Mangion as head of capital markets. Mr Mangion, who is a veteran in the capital markets field, joins a team of high-calibre individuals who form part of the management team of the CC Group.

Mr Mangion brings with him over 15 years’ experience in the financial services sector. Prior to joining Calamatta Cuschieri he occupied the role of principal with Deloitte Malta. He initially formed part of the core team which created a Deloitte Malta asset management service offering and represented Malta at a number of local and international asset management fora.

Throughout his career he had working stints at Deloitte offices in Budapest, London and Zurich and, more recently, became an integral part of Deloitte’s financial advisory capital markets team.

Mr Mangion joins Calamatta Cuschieri in a period of growth within the Capital Markets team. This year the company advised on over 20 capital market transactions, spanning the breadth of Malta’s diverse economic sectors.

Nick Calamatta, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri said: “We are proud to welcome Patrick to our team. As a leader in capital markets we felt it was the right time and believe that his addition will help the company strengthen its service offering and capture the expected growth in Malta’s capital markets sector, as an increasing number of business owners and entrepreneurs become aware of the opportunities to finance their operations through the issue of equity and bond as an alternative from traditional bank financing.”