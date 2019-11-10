Calamatta Cuschieri has appointed Clive Spiteri as chief financial officer. Mr Spiteri comes from the banking sector and joins the CC Group management team.

With over 12 years of experience in private and public sectors within the Maltese banking and payments sectors, Mr Spiteri has been entrusted with implementing the finance strategy for the group. Prior to joining CC Group, Mr Spiteri was previously employed with Novum Bank, RS2, HSBC and BOV. He is a Chartered Accountant (ACCA) and also holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Malta.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “We welcome Clive to our team and believe he is the right fit for the group. As we expand internationally and transition into a financial institution with so many diverse operations, it has become crucial for us to strengthen our finance team with talented people who have both the experience and the drive to take us forward at an accelerated pace. Mr Spiteri has been entrusted to double the finance team’s capacity and deliver finance operations that are business intelligent as well as efficient. A series of new positions are now available including a new position for head of finance, who will be entrusted to take over the running of the finance department on a day-to-day basis. Mr Spiteri is also expected to bring renewed focus to the group’s IPO strategy.”

More information about new positions available within the CC Group are available on the group careers website www.ccgroupcareers.com. Calamatta Cuschieri is Malta's largest independent financial services firm that pioneered the local financial services industry as early as 1972. The group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, live online trading, life insurance, savings plans, pension plans, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services, among others. Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and local distributor for UBS Funds.