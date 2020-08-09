Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services has been certified with the coveted Equality Mark for its efforts and commitment to gender equality at the workplace and in the goods and services offered.

The Equality Mark is awarded by the National Commission for the Promotion of Equality (NCPE) with the support of the European Social Fund (ESF), which identifies and awards organisations that have demonstrated to be true equal opportunities employers.

CCIS has consistently showed its commitment towards taking measures to ensure equal opportunities in recruitment and employment practices, as well as where it comes to career and personal development of its employees.

We do our utmost to nurture a culture of diversity and inclusivity which supports everyone’s development

Nicholas Schembri, CHRO of Calamatta Cuschieri, said: “As a company, we are proud of this achievement which continues to prove the efforts and commitment being undertaken by the Calamatta Cuschieri Group towards equality.

“We value everyone working within our organisation and have always ensured that we reward individuals based on performance of duties and results. Our staff is truly our most important asset and, as an organisation, we do our utmost to nurture a culture of diversity and inclusivity which supports everyone’s development.”

Calamatta Cuschieri Group is Malta’s largest independent financial services group that pioneered the local financial services industry in 1972.

It currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, life insurance, pensions, savings plans, online trading, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services, among others. Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

More information is available on https://www.ccgroupcareers.com.

