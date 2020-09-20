Calamatta Cuschieri, Malta’s largest independent financial services group, has launched a free financial health check to its service offering.

The financial health check is provided by the firm’s qualified financial advisers who provide customers with a customised financial plan following a financial review which is also based on the individual customers’ current and future needs.

With local offices in Birkirkara, Sliema, Qormi, Fgura and Mosta, customers can choose to visit an experienced financial adviser in a branch of their choice or they can opt to set up a meeting via videoconference.

Since its inception in 1972, Calamatta Cuschieri has focused on providing unbiased financial advice, gaining an excellent reputation along the way. Today, it has established itself as a 360-degree financial planner for investments, pensions and life insurance.

As leaders in the local financial services industry, Calamatta Cuschieri invests directly in the markets and provides access to a wide spectrum of top-performing local and global assets such as bonds, shares, ETFs and funds. Investment portfolios are monitored by specialists, while clients benefit from periodic reviews of their financial plan. “For first-time investors, financial planning may seem complex from the outside and at times this might put off customers from exploring how they can make the most of their finances now and in the future,” Sergio Bellizzi, head of retail distribution, said.

“We are delivering solutions that suit individual investor’s needs, hence the importance of having a sound financial planning discussion before one decides. We are therefore delighted to be offering our financial planning service on a ‘no commitment’ basis with experienced professional financial advisers you can trust.”

Calamatta Cuschieri Group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, life insurance, pensions, savings plans, live online trading, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services, among others, while it serves as the distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

To book an appointment with one of the financial advisers, call on +356 2568 8688 or visit www.cc.com.mt for more information.