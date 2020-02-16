Calamatta Cuschieri has announced its new loyalty scheme for 2020 which rewards existing clients who refer new customers to the company.

For a limited period, all new referrals will entitle existing clients to a free investment, whereas friends introduced will also be exempt from any initial fees on their first investment. The scheme is valid until April 30.

With offices in Birkirkara, Sliema, Qormi, Fgura, Mosta and Valletta, customers can visit their preferred branch for a free financial health check that includes a review and consultation session regarding their current financial situation with one of the firm’s qualified financial advisers.

Calamatta Cuschieri’s financial advisers help individuals to protect and grow their finances by creating a financial plan according to their financial goals and matching these to the most suitable financial products. These products include investments, life insurance and pensions. Clients also benefit from periodic reviews of their financial plan with their financial adviser.

“The Calamatta Cuschieri brand has over these past years continued to grow and establish itself as a leading provider of diverse wealth solutions. Throughout this campaign, we want to reward the loyalty of our existing customers while welcoming new customers who can determine their financial needs through one of our financial advisers for a tailor-made service”, said Sergio Bellizzi, Calamatta Cuschieri’s head of distribution.

The Calamatta Cuschieri Group is Malta’s largest independent financial services group that pioneered the local financial services industry since 1972. The group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services, including Investment Advice, Life Insurance, Pensions, Savings Plans, Live Online Trading, Wealth Management, Fund Administration and Marketing services among others. Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and the distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

The ‘Refer a Friend’ scheme is valid until April 30 and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is not valid in conjunction with any other promotions or discounts. Terms and conditions apply. More information can be found on www.cc.com.mt/loyalty2020 or by calling +356 25 688 688.