Calamatta Cuschieri, Malta’s largest independent financial services group, has launched its Managed Fund Portfolio service.

The Managed Fund Portfolio (MFP) is a unique service that invests in a portfolio of UCITS funds which is actively managed by Calamatta Cuschieri’s dedicated investment management team. Apart from investing in high-quality UCITS funds, major advantages include the active management and monitoring of the portfolio which gives investors the peace of mind that comes with an actively-managed portfolio.

The MFP is available in three strategies, namely Growth, Balanced and Conservative, each providing access to a diversified selection of mutual funds and offering a different approach for investment returns. Each investment strategy is thoroughly analysed and monitored by the management team on an ongoing basis and undergoes monthly adjustments as necessary.

Investors also benefit from a quarterly performance report which is further supported by the dedicated financial adviser included in the service.

Alan Cuschieri, Calamatta Cuschieri’s co-CEO said: “The benefits of the MFP are significant and unique to Calamatta Cuschieri. It is a service we have thought hard on and was designed to tick all the boxes for today’s generation of investors; we are proud with the result. The service invests in cost-efficient share classes of funds and I believe that this will become our flagship investment product in the years to come because it makes so much sense for retail investors.”

Sergio Bellizzi, Calamatta Cuschieri’s head of retail and distribution, said: “Building on a growing customer demand for managed funds, we are delighted to be able to offer such a dynamic investment opportunity for our retail investors who can now participate with relatively modest investment amounts in a managed fund structure that is generally only available to discretionary investors.”

The Calamatta Cuschieri Group pioneered the local financial services industry in 1972. The group currently employs more than 160 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, life insurance, pensions, savings plans, online trading, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services, among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

Investors interested in the MFP may contact 2568 8688 or e-mail info@cc.com.mt. Alternatively, investors can visit one of the six branches located in Birkirkara, Sliema, Qormi, Fgura and Mosta.

Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd is licensed to conduct investment services business under the Investments Services Act by the Malta Financial Services Authority.