Calamatta Cuschieri has hosted a seminar for SHE – Social Hub Entrepreneurs at its Birkirkara Head Office in the first of a series of talks and advice focusing on women and money. A variety of topics were covered, ranging from pensions to managing money, money habits, how to streamline your finances and how to manage money during uncertain times as well as even investing for the long-term. The ultimate aim of these talks is to empower women to make confident decisions about their finances.

In December the company kicked off its series of seminars with "Let's talk about our future" – speaking about the importance of taking active action in planning retirement. January’s talk focused on managing money, led by the experienced financial advisors at Calamatta Cuschieri, Elaine Bonello and Rosanne Camilleri, addressed SHE members and engaged in a networking event and discussion afterwards.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO at Calamatta Cuschieri said: “We have invested in organising these popular educational seminars for over a decade now. Sharing financial knowledge is a key part of our mission to help people manage and grow their wealth successfully.”