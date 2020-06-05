All Calamatta Cuschieri branches located in Mosta, Fgura, Sliema, Qormi and Birkirkara have reopened their doors to welcome the public during regular opening hours between Monday and Thursdays from 9am till 7pm, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8.30am till 5pm and on Saturdays from 9am till 1pm.

Face-to-face meetings have also resumed, whereby Calamatta Cuschieri financial advisors are available to discuss financial planning requirements including full service on investments, life insurance and pensions. For the safety of both staff and customers, meetings have been limited to 45 minutes.

In addition, as per the health authorities’ guidelines, clients are asked to call at Calamatta Cuschieri premises wearing the provided face mask, use the hand sanitizer upon entering and to adhere to the recommended social distancing while indoors. Staff will guide clients throughout the visit to stay safe.

Clients may also get in touch with Calamatta Cuschieri advisors via video chat remotely, while the call centre is available on 2568 8688, via live chat through www.cc.com.mt or alternatively, clients may send an e-mail on info@cc.com.mt.