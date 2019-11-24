Calamatta Cuschieri Investment Services Ltd (CCIS) has reached an agreement to acquire Financial Planning Services Ltd (FPS). The transaction is subject to a number of commercial conditions and regulatory approval.

Alan Cuschieri, co-CEO of the group, said: “There were a number of reasons that made this acquisition attractive for CC. Increasing our assets under management and also increasing exposure to the life insurance market through the existing book of business of FPS, and also broadening further our offering through their insurance brokerage licence. However, the single most important reason for us was the close cultural fit between FPS and CC. Both companies have been established for decades and have deeply embedded in their roots the values of providing honest, unbiased investment advice where the customer comes first. These values continue to be the single most important thing for CC today and keeping them alive requires people of high integrity, experience and knowledge. We welcome Matthew and Elaine Bonello to join our financial advisory team.”

Matthew Bonello, managing director at Financial Planning Services, said: “Today marks an important milestone in our company’s history, as we herald in the opportunity to join forces with Calamatta Cuschieri. This strategic move will provide us with the necessary infrastructure to operate more effectively in the current financial services landscape. We will have at our disposal state-of-the art IT systems, online facilities, more products and services and an extensive research arm, allowing us to focus on spending more time with our long-standing clients.

Financial Planning Services was set up in 1975 as the trading name of Mr Joseph G. P. Bonello, and became a limited liability company on February 9, 1977. The company has remained throughout the years a stalwart of the local stockbroking and life insurance industry.

CCIS is part of the Calamatta Cuschieri Group, one of Malta’s largest independent financial services groups that pioneered the local financial services industry from 1972. The group currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, live online trading, life insurance, savings plans, pensions, wealth management, fund administration and marketing services, among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta. For more information call +356 2568 8688 or visit www.cc.com.mt.