Financial services group Calamatta Cuschieri is organising an investment webinar covering 2021 market predictions via its Facebook page on Thursday, January 14, at 6pm.

The free, 45-minute webinar will review the major markets of 2020 and the sectors that have profited the most, while the current global and local outlook will also be discussed. Additionally, the seminar will delve deeper into potential investment opportunities for 2021, including discussions on sectors and companies that are attractive going forward. Those interested to join may do so on the day by visiting Calamatta Cuschieri’s Facebook page.

The Calamatta Cuschieri Group is Malta’s largest independent financial services group that pioneered the local financial services industry in 1972. It currently employs more than 165 people and offers a wide range of services including investment advice, life insurance, pensions, savings plans, online trading, wealth management and fund administration services among others.

Calamatta Cuschieri is a founding member of the Malta Stock Exchange and the representative and distributor for UBS Funds in Malta.

More information on Calamatta Cuschieri’s products and services is available on their website www.cc.com.mt.