Original Villa Messina initiative to help raise funds for water projects in Ethiopia

A 2020 calendar featuring the residents of a home for the elderly is being launched today, the International Day of Older Persons.

The project, a first for Villa Messina in Rabat, aims to raise funds for the NGO Living Waters, which is involved in voluntary work in Ethiopia.

“The protagonists of this calendar might not be able to physically assist the needy in this faraway land but are giving a helping hand in their own way,” Robert Grech, facility manager, told Times of Malta.

The models, who include residents with dementia, come from different walks of life. Some are still able-bodied while others are wheelchair-bound. They are captured in different localities and against various props, with each photo representing activities that fall on particular months of the year.

A photo of an elderly woman with her grand-children in a room decorated for Christmas represents December, while February features a man posing in front of a carnival float. A photo of two men beside a regatta vessel is used for the month of September, while that of woman in a bathing suit represents July.

September

The protagonists of this calendar are giving a helping hand in their own way

The photos were taken by one of the home’s senior carers, Anabel Ciappara.

“Even though she was expecting a child, Anabel still immersed herself fully in the project, setting up props and choosing locations which were suitable for the pictures,” Mr Grech said.

The project was overseen by assistant facility manager Nicolette Sant, who had come up with the idea of the calendar.

Copies can be bought from all CareMalta Homes, including Villa Messina. All proceeds will go towards the Living Waters Mission Team, which is an outreach team of the Cenacolo Community in Malta.

July

Through the generosity of Maltese benefactors, each year Living Waters sponsors projects that bring water to thousands of families in Ethiopian villages.

Illnesses, such as cholera and typhoid fever, are reduced significantly thanks to this initiative.

As part of its evangelisation programme, the team offers spirit­ual formation programmes for young people and by providing resources such as Bibles and study guides. The team also prepares youth leaders to continue spreading God’s message of love within their communities.

For more information about Living Waters, visit livingwatersmalta.org.

January

February

December