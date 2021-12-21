The Women for Women Foundation has created a calendar of 12 "ordinary" women who do extraordinary things, with all funds going towards supporting women and children in need.

The calendar women, range in ages, ethnicity, and backgrounds and all have their own individual story.

They include Republic Day medal recipient and cancer advocate Ethel Vento Zahra, Caroline Galea, who was on site when migrant Lamin Jaiteh was dumped on the road in Mellieħa this year and Alessia Bonnici, a 16-year-old musician on the autism spectrum.

“It was actually the idea of one of the women we help regularly through the foundation - a mother of four children,” Francesca Fenech Conti, who represents the foundation told Times of Malta.

The 12 women who feature in the 2022 Extraordinary women calendar Photo: Women for Women Foundation

Fenech Conti said many women who seek support from the foundation come up with different ways to help and give something back in return.

“Some come to help us and volunteer with cleaning, others help us with searching for items we need for other users. It is one big family.”

She said that deciding who should feature on the calendar was a difficult process.

“We wanted to really highlight the efforts of selfless women who really forget about themselves and are always ready to help, support and inspire others.”

She said the women featured in the calendar inspired the foundation, and all show a sense of resilience, determination, and positive attitude towards life.

“Women for Women Foundation felt that these women from different backgrounds, with various strengths and abilities, really personified what the foundation is all about."

“They promote a sense of empowerment and inspiration, we consider them to all be real women for women and their attitude towards helping others makes Malta a better place.”

The 2022 calendar is the first edition of what the foundation hopes will become a yearly fundraising event.

“We already have many extraordinary women who we would like to feature next year!”

Fenech Conti said all the funds raised from sales will go towards the Women for Women Foundation which provides financial support, education tools and equipment for women and children and works hand in hand with social workers.

One can buy the calendar here.