Call 1772 if you are feeling alone, isolated, or just in need of sharing your emotions with someone else during these lockdown days.

Details about the new government helpline, labelled ‘You are not alone’, were given during a virtual press conference on Friday.



This helpline will be operated by the Foundation for Social Services 24/ as from midnight.

At the receiving end, social professional workers will just listen in or give advice to those feeling lonely or in a great state of desolation.

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said the government was committed to prioritising social wellbeing: "everyone has the right to keep communicating even if they lack friends they can speak to".



Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis urged people, especially the most vulnerable, to stay safe at home.

"We will overcome these dark times together, but this requires resilience, trust in the authorities and personal sacrifices."



The Institute for Family Therapy will assist FSS.