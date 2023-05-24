The Byrds’ famous protest song, To Everything There Is a Season says: “A time to rend and a time to sow; a time to keep silence and a time to speak.”

Now is the time for the public to speak out against the Planning Authority’s betrayal of its mission statement: “Acting on behalf of the community to provide a balanced and sustainable environment... to provide a better quality of life for the community.”

So it did, until the structure plan wound down in 2006. This land planning bible gave clear direction to planning in Malta, however, in the bipolar 2006 local plans, tampered maps often contradict their sound policy, heralding the corruption of Malta’s planning framework.

Areas lost their ODZ or urban conservation designation, seemingly illogically, until applications on those sites revealed whose interests were being promoted.

Similarly, the rationalisation scheme was justified in order to enable families to build homes for their children, until the final draft revealed tracts of land of 300 - 500 units.

Subsequent policy documents were riddled with loopholes, or worded so vaguely that the same policy could be twisted to either approve or to refuse an application, at the case officer’s whim.

The actual processing of applications involved the conflict of interest of practising architects being appointed to boards where their own applications were heard and having a person on the payroll of the Planning Authority as chair of its Appeals Tribunal.

Malta signed the EU directive on public access to environmental information, however, the public was systematically deprived of planning information to the point of not being allowed to see their very own files, let alone files of damaging projects. The public was bullied and intimidated at planning sessions; in one recent session, two elderly ladies were threatened with police action if they continued to object.

It is hard to believe that projects are assessed without case officers visiting the sites, having instead to rely on the oft-misleading information supplied by architects. Essential planning policies highlighted by the public are routinely ignored. Minor applications require major surveys, while major projects, which violate a plethora of policies, are approved with missing documentation or falsified photomontages, as in the case of the Mrieħel Towers.

Environment impact assessments omit social impact assessments, the most essential tool in an overpopulated island like ours, as the results would damage potential projects. Traffic impact studies are openly manipulated, while Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia was adamant that carrying capacity studies would not be undertaken.

The last bastions of protection have now crumbled as ERA and the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage have capitulated their responsibilities, having their committed staff replaced by pro-development Planning Authority personnel.

The result of all this is that the quality of life and the natural environment of our islands have deteriorated rapidly due to a frenzy of reckless building everywhere.

Behind this wave of environmental destruction lies a politicians/developers’ web that enriches the few instead of serving the common good.

All this air and noise pollution contributes to asthma, hypertension, cancer, heart attacks, dementia and foetal problems - Astrid Vella

No space is free from greed: tall and dreary blocks of flats in urban centres, towers in congested areas, construction encroachment in Gozo, commercial buildings, villas and swimming pools in the middle of the countryside and on Comino. The people of Malta and Gozo are losing their quality of life, their homes engulfed in concrete, pollution and chaos, while access to green spaces and fresh air dwindles.

Widespread environmental destruction is resulting in physical and mental health problems, in frustrated children who have no open space and more young people who want to leave the country.

Commissioner for Mental Health Denis Vella Baldacchino has just reported that Malta’s health well-being is being ‘eroded’ by too many buildings, cars and pollution.

The people and NGOs are saying “enough is enough – we demand environmental and planning reform NOW”. There is no justice in losing our country to greed; a rapidly deteriorating situation requires genuine action, not empty words and cosmetic changes.

The eNGOs call for a radical reform of all authorities responsible for the environment, planning and lands, appointing people of integrity to key posts, to ensure they function in a responsible and transparent manner, independent of politicians and businesses.

Policies allowing buildings on ODZ, increases in height of buildings and hotels need to be withdrawn.

The NGOs call for a diversified economic model that seeks a better quality of life for everyone, instead of economic growth based on profits for the few through construction that does not respect context, heritage, natural environment, farmers and residents’ needs.

The latest sanctioning of illegal building in the countryside signifies the total breakdown of our planning system. One look at our townscapes is enough to prove that we have descended into chaos and where there is chaos, abuse reigns supreme.

Environmental organisations are calling on the public to stand up and be counted by participating in the national environmental protest in Valletta, this Saturday starting at 10.30am from the Triton Fountain.

We can’t go on like this; it’s no longer a just an environmental issue, our children’s and grandchildren’s health and future are in jeopardy as all this air and noise pollution contributes to asthma, hypertension, cancer, heart attacks, dementia and foetal problems while undermining our economy.

There’s also the issue of more destruction of heritage than in WWII, building up the countryside, Gozo and even Comino. Is this the Malta we want to leave our grandchildren?

It’s not enough to leave social media comments or expect others to do the dirty work, please turn up on Saturday, bringing family and friends.

Astrid Vella is coordinator of Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar.