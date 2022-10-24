The Immaculate Conception Musical Society, Ħamrun, has issued a call for participants for an upcoming exhibition showcasing works by people with disability.

Interested participants can exhibit any artistic works, including visual art pieces, music, dance or theatrical performances.

The exhibition fully dedicated to people with disability will be held bet­ween December 1 and 4.

The society is accepting registrations until mid-November.

“The Immaculate Conception Musical Society, Ħamrun formulated its last three-year operational plan focusing on two main pillars, namely those of inclusion and innovation,” says Raphael Scerri, the society’s assistant secretary.

The society previously organised an Ethnic Night on August 29 aimed at promoting integration through music among the migrant and local communities in Ħamrun.

Their first exhibition fully dedicated to people with disabilities was held on September 29, with over 85 participants exhibiting their artistic works. The opening of this event also featured three disabled musicians playing the piano and drums.

Interested participants are to send an e-mail on banda­kuncizzjoni@hotmail.com or an SMS on 7900 0490 by mid-November. Participation is free of charge. This project is supported by the Freedom to Live Community Grant Scheme 2021 under the auspices of the Ministry for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights.