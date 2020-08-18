Lawyers or magistrates hoping to become Malta's next attorney general can now submit their applications to fill that post.

A call for applications for the post of attorney general appeared in Tuesday’s Government Gazette. The call is open until 1pm on August 26 - eight days from Tuesday's call.

Applicants must have practised as a lawyer for at least 12 years or served as a magistrate in Malta.

Three judges - Michael Mallia, Lawrence Quintano and Antonio Mizzi - will oversee the process to select a new attorney general. The three-man commission was appointed after a reform to separate the powers within the attorney general's office, creating the role of state advocate along with that of attorney general.

The call for applications follows Peter Grech’s resignation from the post, which comes into effect in September.

In his resignation letter, sent to President George Vella on Saturday, Grech said he resigned because of the impact on his health from work-related stress. He criticised the "unfair" accusations levelled against his office in recent years.