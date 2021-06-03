The Malta Society of Arts (MSA) has just issued a call for artists, inviting artists and curators to submit applications for the holding of visual arts exhibitions at the Art Galleries, Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta, during 2023.

In recent years, the MSA has expertly converted the whole of Palazzo de La Salle in full respect of its historical character, while adapting it to fit the needs of modern artistic and cultural activities. Partly thanks to these renovations, the galleries have gained increasing popularity with the local artistic community.

Artists who have exhibited at the MSA include Harry Alden, Ġanni Bonnici, Antoine Paul Camilleri, Madeleine Gera, Catherine Cavallo, Alex Dalli, Kenneth Zammit Tabona, James Vella Clark, Anna Galea and Karen Caruana, among others.

Interested parties are encouraged to book an appointment for a tour of the premises, which will also allow them to ask questions and learn more about the facilities within the space.

Applicants are invited to submit hard copies of their duly filled application, together with all the required documents, by hand or by post. Applications and guidelines may be downloaded from the MSA’s website through this link: http:// artsmalta.org/ download_exhibitions/.

Applications are to reach the MSA by not later than September 1. All applications will be processed by the MSA’s Arts Advisory Board, according to specific artistic and logistical criteria. The MSA will notify artists/curators of the outcome by the end of October.

For any questions or to book an appointment for a tour of the pre­mises, call the Malta Society of Arts on 2124 4339 or 2124 4400.