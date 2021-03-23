An international contest and festival supported by the EU’s Creative Europe Programme is looking for artists in 16 artistic disciplines.

MArteLive Europe is open to every European citizen or resident aged between 18 and 35 at the moment of application.

The disciplines include music, theatre, DJ and producer, contemporary circus, dance, street art, fashion design, handicraft and digital illustration.

Participants can gain international exposure, network with fellow artists and high-profile professionals, get an art residency and win prizes and possible collaborations.

The application deadline is March 29. Following that, there will be online and livestream auditions between April 14 and 18, May 26 to 30 and June 6 to 12. The semi-final shows be held in Vilnius, Lithuania, in May, in Krakow, Poland in June and in Tuzla, Bosnia and Herzegovina in July. The final show will be held in Rome, Italy between December 7 and 9.

For more information, visit martelive.eu.