The Blood Donations Centre has appealed for blood donations after the number of donors fell by half.

It said in a statement on Thursday that high temperatures are keeping people away, with the number of donors only reaching 96 in three days, about half the usual number.

It urged members of the public to donate blood, possibly today, starting with the relatives of people awaiting surgery and blood transfusions.

Donations can be made at the centre just outside St Luke's Hospital in Guardamangia, open on all days between 8am and 6pm.

Donors need to produce their ID card.

Further information on 79307307 or freephone 80074313.