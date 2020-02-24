Up-and-coming singer-songwriters aged between 16 and 20 are invited to submit applications by March 10 for the new Spazju Kreattiv project Songcraft.

This project’s main aims are to build and enhance participants’ talents and gear them to reach a professional level in their career.

The chosen applicants will be mentored by three established local musical artists – Alison Galea (Etnika, Beangrowers, and The shh), Alexandra Alden (singer-songwriter and X Factor Malta judge) and Matthew James (singer-songwriter and former Red Electric frontman).

During this mentorship, the participants will gain knowledge in the creative side of making music and performing as well as learn different ways of reaching potential audiences with their music.

The project will end in a concert that will enable the young artists to showcase their talent and share new musical work with an audience.

Songcraft is organised by Spazju Kreattiv and Aġenzija Żgħażagħ. Applications are to be sent by noon on March 10. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org/songcraft2020 or e-mail songcraft@kreattivita.org.