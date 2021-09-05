Complementary therapies, such as clinical aromatherapy and reflexology, should be offered to cancer patients as part of the holistic treatment provided by the hospital, according to the former coordinator of the National Cancer Platform, Marika Fleri.

The platform brings together all NGOs, including the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation and Hospice Malta, which work in the field of cancer.

For the past seven years, Marika, a clinical aromatherapist who used to do voluntary work at the hospital, has offered support to cancer patients through a service that was NGO-funded.

Let’s make things clear, aromatherapy does not cure cancer. This is a complementary therapy and does not replace treatment. It helps with relief of side effects of treatment

But now that she has had to step away from the platform for personal reasons, she is concerned because patients are not being offered the service.

“It’s a pity because I’ve seen how this can help patients. It should not be up to volunteers but should be part of the service offered by the hospital.

“Let’s make things clear, aromatherapy does not cure cancer. This is a complementary therapy and does not replace treatment. It helps with relief of side effects of treatment, but most important is that patients feel cared for and it gives a sense of control,” she said.

Meanwhile, Marika and her business partner and childhood friend Lorraine Spiteri are still playing a part in supporting cancer patients by offering free treatment on the first Friday of the month at their new ‘medi-spa’ Aroma Hub.

Every month they also use their social media platforms to collect money for a different charity – always providing the bank details of the charity.

Marika and Lorraine had opened Aroma Hub in February 2020. One month later, the coronavirus pandemic struck and they had to close down. They reopened earlier this year, fulfilling a dream while ensuring they stay true to their purpose of helping others.

The women were at school together for many years but went their separate ways in sixth form.

“Sixth form was a very difficult time for me,” says Marika. “I was about to turn 16 when I lost my father. We went to sleep a family of four and awoke a family of three. He died of a heart attack.

“I wanted to be a doctor back then, but when he died, I wanted nothing more to do with hospitals and medicine. I didn’t want to see anyone else die,” she recalls.

Life was tough for the family. Marika stopped school and went to work as a clerk.

She often got sick before one day she bought an aromatherapy book from a Sliema book shop. She started buying essential oils and trying them on herself. Soon after, she felt it was working.

As she became more interested, she decided to take things more seriously and got her diploma in aromatherapy, connecting with aromatherapists around the world and attending conferences and courses abroad.

During a conference in Dublin in 2012 she was touched by a presentation on the World Trade Centre. A group of therapists spoke about how, after the September 11 attack on the Twin Towers, they had set up a tent to support firefighters with aromatherapy and massage therapy.

“That was when I realised that I had gold in my hands, but I was not doing enough with it,” she said. Sometime later, she received a call to start going to hospital as a voluntary aromatherapist to support cancer patients.

She seized the opportunity.

“I will never forget the first patient I attended to in the palliative ward. She was a young woman. I was present the day she passed away. I spent the morning in her room accompanying her. It felt natural.

“All that I had been running from came back full circle,” she said.

Then, in 2016, she was appointed coordinator of the platform.

Meanwhile, Marika started teaching aromatherapy and was reconnected with Lorraine who became one of her students. Lorraine joined the team of volunteers called the Azure Butterflies.

“Voluntary work gives you so much back. Helping others really does give you a sense of purpose,” said Lorraine.

Even though working in this intense environment admittedly takes an emotional toll on the women, who are both mothers, they are determined to find ways to cope as well as continue playing their part to support cancer patients through their Feelgood Fridays and beyond.

