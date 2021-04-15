Spazju Kreattiv is inviting creatives from all fields to apply for an immersive and community-based artist-in-residence programme for 2022. The duration may vary from three to four weeks for residency projects taking place between January and December 2022.

These residencies are based in the context of Spazju Kreattiv’s strategic vision and growing cultural creative scene in Malta. The programme is developed in line with the creative centre’s remit of being a catalyst of contemporary expression, legacy of the Valletta 2018 European Capital of Culture and Arts Council Malta’s strategy.

In such a framework, its residency programme aims to enrich cultural diversity within the national creative scene by encouraging encounters and exchanges between international and Maltese artists, the creative collaborators and communities as well as the physical and virtual environments.

The residency framework will provide the time for research and development as well as opportunities to engage with communities in the presentation of work.

Those interested can apply for two Artists’ Residency Programme strands, one in collaboration with the Valletta Design Cluster, and one in Gozo.

Applications will be considered in relation to the overarching strategic vision of Spazju Kreattiv centred around artistic excellence, community outreach and internationalisation.

However, priority will be given to those applicants who seek to:

1. collaborate directly and actively with local communities and cultures;

2. willing to interact/network productively with Maltese creatives and/or organisations;

3. work within a context that relates directly to the listed programme/s of Spazju Kreattiv;

4. present creative forms that are currently emerging or underrepresented in Malta and Gozo.

Deadline for applications is May 11. For full details and the application form, visit www.kreattivita.org/en/artists-residency-2022-call/.