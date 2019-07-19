The Democratic Party has called for the introduction of a presumed liability system to help cyclists when they are involved in traffic accidents with motorists.

In a statement, it said that Malta is one of just five European states where an injured cyclist must prove that a driver who accidentally hit him did so with neglect. Establishing such a liability is a difficult challenge and is biased against cyclists.

“Malta’s roads are clearly unsafe for cyclists. Transport Malta’s road designers aren’t extending the cycle infrastructure network efficiently, as they are simply creating cycle lanes almost haphazardly. The cycle lane along the Coast Road and recent additions elsewhere demonstrate poor connectivity and design standards, especially at junctions and roundabouts,” said spokesman Timothy Alden.

"The presumed liability system recognises that the liability of one's actions should be proportionate to the degree of danger imposed on other road users. A presumed liability legal system may not prove to be popular with insurances and motorists, but our civil law needs to be amended. Bad driving has already been handled with tougher regulations leading to bigger penalties and driving bans by the Justice Ministry, but these have not yielded any improvements on cycle accidents. More enforcement and on-the-spot fines would go a long way to deter users from infringing the Highway Code," the party said.

“To make an injured cyclist establish legal fault is a grave injustice. There is much room for improvement. Educational awareness and campaigns are important, but with the lingering ‘king of the road’ attitude by some drivers and the hellish traffic congestion experienced in some areas, civil law needs to be positively amended,” MP Godfrey Farrugia added.