The Gozo Tourism Association held its annual general meeting at Vini & Capricci in Xewkija. In his opening address, GTA chairman Paul Scicluna emphasised the need to keep on improving connectivity between the two islands. He said the association is in favour of other connectivity means, especially by the introduction of an air link. He said tourist arrivals in Gozo are on the increase; however, a noticeable shift in the type of accommodation was also being noted. Scicluna stressed the need of upgrading the tourism establishments’ product in order to keep maintaining a sustainable tourism industry in Gozo.

CEO Joe Muscat delivered an audio visual presentation on the performance of the association during 2019. He gave a detailed report of the work and initiatives undertaken by the association.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli, speaking about the positive tourism performance in Gozo during the past years, stressed the need for a sustainable growth performance.

She said the ministry was continuously monitoring the latest developments in relation to the spread of the coronavirus.

Farrugia Portelli also announced that a high level working committee within the ministry would start meeting regularly and invited the association to nominate its representative.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said tourism arrivals would be strengthened if they were combined with events happening in Gozo. All stakeholders needed to use a synergised approach for the benefit of Gozitan tourism.