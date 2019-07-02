A public call for the appointment of the State Advocate, who will take over the Attorney General’s role of legal consultant to the government, will be issued in the coming weeks.

The selection process will be handled by an appointment commission but the final decision will rest solely with the prime minister.

The move follows the enactment of a law under which the Attorney General’s dual role of public prosecutor and government’s legal counsel has been split on the recommendation of a group of experts from the Council of Europe. The CoE’s Venice Commission had compiled a report on the rule of law in Malta and presented it to the government last December.

Parliament approved the Bill setting up the Office of the State Advocate before rising for the summer recess but it is only now that the first steps to establish this Office have been taken.

How will the candidate be picked?

In a legal notice, the Justice Ministry announced the coming into force of a number of provisions regulating the mechanism to fill this vacancy. The rest of the provisions will be implemented in a staggered fashion in line with the government’s decision to ensure a smooth split.

Under this mechanism, an appointment commission consisting of a chairperson and two to four members will issue a public call for “persons who have the necessary qualifications and experience required to be appointed to the office of State Advocate”.

While these criteria have so far not been published, the commission will evaluate all candidates and present a report to the Prime Minister, outlining its views on the eligibility, suitability and merits of each one of them.

The commission may either limit itself to giving an opinion on the candidates or it may rank them in order of preference but, ultimately, it will be up to the Prime Minister to decide.

Who will sit on the commission?

Contacted by Times of Malta, a Justice Ministry spokesman said the members of the appointment commission had not yet chosen but pledged they would be experienced and reputable persons well known for their integrity.

The final decision on the State Advocate will rest solely with the Prime Minister. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

He indicated they would be announced soon, saying the selection process was due to start in the coming days.

While the ministry declined to give a specific deadline, the spokesman said the commission would endeavour to conclude this process in the most expeditious manner possible.

Asked if the selected candidate would appear before the Parliamentary Committee for Public Appointments, the spokesman made no commitment but insisted the method of appointment was in line with the position of the Venice Commission on such a post.

What does the Opposition think?

While in principle the government’s decision to implement this recommendation was welcomed, its implementation prompted criticism from the Opposition.

Former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil has slammed the Bill as being “anti-European”.

He called the law a “smokescreen” by a government under pressure from European authorities. In particular, the Bill was inadequate because it gave the Prime Minister control over the AG and the State Advocate’s Office, Dr Busuttil said.