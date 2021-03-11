The University of Malta’s Department of Arts, Open Communities and Adult Education, in collaboration with Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar (FAA), is currently coordinating an artistic research project.

The project, entitled Batman Gżirjan, will be contextualised in the town of Gżira. It forms part of a wider European research study – ‘AMASS, Acting on the Margins: Arts as Social Sculpture’ – that examines the impact of the arts on social challenges.

Project organisers will be holding a series of creative workshops collaborating with two working groups:

• Gżira locals, who currently live (or have lived for a number of years) in Gżira and can share memories of the promenade, seafront, open spaces and Manoel Island;

• Fishers and/or small boat owners who have (or used to have) boathouses and mooring facilities in Gżira and experience of pursuing their occupation or hobby in the area.

During these workshops, participants will be working with artist Kristina Borg to come up with a collaborative, community performance artwork in Gżira’s public space. This will be open to the public later in 2021.

Participants will share memories of the town, explore how to document the transformation of their neighbourhood and produce posters with their slogan messages, leading up to the final performance art piece.

The workshops will also discuss the lives, challenges and needs of Gżira’s community members, as well as the demand for public space in the locality. Any data collected from this research will be used solely for the purposes of this study.

The two working groups will include approximately six to 10 adults each and participants will receive financial compensation at the project’s conclusion.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and for everyone’s health and safety, workshop sessions will initially be held online. Should circumstances change, revised arrangements will be made. Anyone who is interested in taking part but does not have access to online means is still encouraged to contact the organisers who will find alternative and safe means on a case-by-case basis, accommodating everyone’s needs.

Members of the public wishing to participate in this project can contact the organisers by calling on 7930 3259 or sending an e-mail to admin@faa.org.mt by tomorrow, March 12.