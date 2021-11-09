A call for tenders will be issued next year for the building of a new ferry for Gozo Channel, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said in parliament on Tuesday.

Replying to questions, the minister acknowledged that the MV Nikolaus – the ferry leased from Greek owners in recent years – had issues with regard to accessibility for the elderly and people with difficulties.

The acquisition of that ferry - the fourth to be operated by Gozo Channel - had however been very important for the company to improve its schedule and cut waiting times, he said.

The minister said the MV Nikolaus was leased after an extensive search in which it proved to be difficult to find a ferry that matched the characteristics of Mgarr harbour. The lease of the MV Nikolaus would not be permanent but until a new ferry was commissioned, he said.

Talks are being held on the possibility that this new fourth ferry would be powered by new technology which does not produce as much pollution as current ferries.

Camilleri said the building a new ferry would cost between €30m and €45m, which was far less than what has been paid so far for the lease of the Nikolaus.