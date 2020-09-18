Infrastructure Malta on Friday issued a call for tenders for the Msida Creek project, which is expected to eradicate the traffic lights at the busy junction through the creation of two 175-metre long flyovers.

The agency’s chairman, Frederic Azzopardi, announced in a Tweet that the project will end traffic lights congestion and improve air quality, extend the existing public garden and create a new stormwater system to alleviate the age-old Msida valley flooding problems.

The project had been announced by the government in May last year.

Dubbed the Msida Creek Project, it will also include the construction of two pedestrian bridges to replace existing pelican crossings, 100 new parking spots and upgrades to other roads in the area, such as that between Ta’ Xbiex and Triq Marina and from Valley Road to and from the skatepark roundabout. An open area close to the Workers Memorial will be embellished.

The planned flyovers would carry traffic at the busy junction straight to and from Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, replacing an existing traffic light junction that often grows congested during peak hours.

The flyovers would ease the flow of more than 4,500 vehicles every hour.

During the announcement of the project last year, Transport Minister Ian Borg had said that thanks to this new intersection on a separate level, the efficiency and capacity of this important junction will increase, while there will also be an upgrade of other connections in the area, such as the one between Ta’ Xbiex and Triq il-Marina.