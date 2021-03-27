Spazju Kreattiv and Creative Europe Desk Malta, in collaboration with the Ministry for Education and the Ministry for

the National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, are hosting the European Film Awards (EFA) Young Audience Awards online.

They are looking for applicants between the ages of 12 to 14 years of age who want to form part of the Maltese jury in the awards show, which will be taking place online on April 25.

The Crossing (2020)

Applicants across Europe will watch three nominated films online and vote for their favourite which will be awarded the EFA Young Audience Award 2021.

The films are the latest adaptation of Carlo Collodi’s story

Pinocchio (2019), the colourful animated Wolfwalkers (2020) and an adventurous tale from Norway

titled The Crossing (2020). The trailers are all available on the EFA website at https://yaa-efa.eu/.

The selected applicants will watch these nominated films online between April 21 and 24. The voting and award ceremony will take place the following day. The selected jury will need to be available for online discussions and voting on April 25.

Anyone who is interested in this event has to fill out a

form available through the Spazju Kreattiv website at https://www.kreattivita.org/en/call-for-young-jury-members/ by no later than April 11.