Young people interested in promoting healthy lifestyles and raising awareness of cancer prevention are being encouraged to become ambassadors for the European Code against Cancer.



The code is a European Commission initiative geared to inform people about the actions they can take for themselves and their families to reduce their risk of cancer. It consists of 12 recommendations people can follow to prevent this disease – the more they follow, the lower their risk of cancer.



Research indicates that almost half of all cancers can be prevented by health living practices and preventative action. Ambassadors will be given training to master their health promotion skills and broaden their knowledge of cancer prevention, as well as administrative and financial help to run projects and campaigns promoting cancer prevention messages.



Anyone aged between 18 and 35 who is interested in serving as a youth ambassador can contact the Emanuele Cancer Research Foundation Malta on info@ecrfmalta.com by March 22, 2021.

12 ways to reduce cancer risk

1. Do not smoke. Do not use any form of tobacco.



2. Make your home smoke free. Support smoke-free policies in your workplace.



3. Take action to be a healthy body weight.



4. Be physically active in everyday life. Limit the time you spend sitting.



5. Have a healthy diet:

• Eat plenty of whole grains, pulses, vegetables and fruits.

• Limit high-calorie foods (foods high in sugar or fat) and avoid sugary drinks.

• Avoid processed meat; limit red meat and foods high in salt.



6. If you drink alcohol of any type, limit your intake. Not drinking alcohol is better for cancer prevention.



7. Avoid too much sun, especially for children. Use sun protection. Do not use sunbeds.



8. In the workplace, protect yourself against cancer-causing substances by following health and safety instructions.



9. Find out if you are exposed to radiation from naturally high radon levels in your home. Take action to reduce high radon levels.



10. For women:

• Breastfeeding reduces the mother’s cancer risk. If you can, breastfeed your baby.

• Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) increases the risk of certain cancers. Limit use of HRT.



11. Ensure your children take part in vaccination programmes for:

• Hepatitis B (for newborns)

• Human papillomavirus (HPV) (for girls).



12. Take part in organised cancer screening programmes for:

• Bowel cancer (men and women)

• Breast cancer (women)

• Cervical cancer(women).