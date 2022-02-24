The parish church of St George in Victoria recently organised a blood donation activity as part of the parish project having as its motto Fejn hu Ħuk? – Il-Marid (Where is your brother? – The sick).

A record number, around 59 parishioners, including members of the new Community Policing group, donated blood at the Xewkija Health Centre.

In a statement, the management of the National Blood Transfusion Centre thanked all donors for their noble gesture.

An appeal is being made also to young people to come forward and donate blood. Giving blood can literally save someone else’s life, the transfusion centre said.