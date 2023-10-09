An Għajnsielem resident has called for speed cameras along Gozo’s main arteries after two cars crashed into the facade of her home within two months of each other.

“If multiple crashes happen within two months, then there is clearly a problem,” Għajnsielem resident Emma Vassallo Bianchi told Times of Malta.

In December 2021, Vassallo Bianchi bought a house on Triq Borg Għarib, a road that forms part of one of Gozo’s main arteries stretching from Qala to Rabat. The road joins up with Triq L-Imġarr that takes visitors from Mġarr port to Victoria.

The artery is notorious for crashes, holding the infamous title of Gozo’s most dangerous road. According to information given in parliament, the stretch saw 84 injuries and one fatality between 2013 and 2019.

On September 28, an 18-year-old was hospitalised after crashing into three parked vehicles and a wall on Triq Borg Għarib.

“This guy could have lost his life or could have taken someone else’s,” Vassallo Bianchi said, saying calls for speed cameras and other safety measures have been ignored.

“This could have been avoided had they done something on time.”

Just three months into her ownership of her house, a car careened into the front of it.

“The speed is so intense... the car went into my main door and then got stuck in my garage door.”

The car was totalled after it shattered several layered limestone slabs.

This guy could have lost his life or could have taken someone else’s

According to police reports seen by Times of Malta, the driver of the car claimed to have swerved after attempting to dodge a car coming out of a side road.

Two months later, another car damaged her garage door.

“Fingers crossed it doesn’t happen again,” she said following a repair bill of around €10,000.

Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi has been fighting a multi-year battle with the authorities to make the locality’s streets safer.

“The council is constantly putting pressure on Transport Malta to install traffic-calming measures,” he said, such as speed cameras, digital speed signs, speed humps, and even bollards to stop overtaking on Triq L-Imġarr, Gozo’s only dual carriageway.

Cauchi said the addition of mobile speed cameras to enforcers’ toolbox was a step in the right direction but not a permanent solution.

It was not uncommon to see cars racing along the main roads during the early hours of the morning, Cauchi continued.

The council has informed wardens, police and Transport Malta about the matter but action has yet to be taken.

“There is very little enforcement on the island,” he said, which is why the council believes speed cameras would be the best option.

Questions about the lack of cameras and traffic-calming measures on Gozo’s main roads have been sent to Transport Malta.