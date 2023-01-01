The Science in the City team has issued a call for interns for Malta’s next Science and Arts Festival which will take place on September 29 and 30, 2023, in Triton Square, Valletta, The Mall Gardens, Floriana, and Sala San Duminku in Merchants Street, Valletta.

The team is looking for creative, flexible, critical thinkers with a penchant for learning, innovation and teamwork.

Festival manager Karen Fiorini said: “The festival and many other science communication projects run by the team would not be possible without the input of a number of interns who join us every year. We rely on their fresh outlook, creativity, great ideas and the hard work they put into making it all work out. Watching them grow, bond with the team and develop new skills is extremely rewarding.’’

Festival coordinator Edward Duca added that a structure had been set up to help train and support interns. “We provide workshops in a number of areas and regular one-to-one meetings with each one of them to ensure they are coping and not feeling under- or overwhelmed,” he said. “We also organise team-building activities to give the interns the chance to get to know each other outside the office environment,” he said.

Children try on virtual reality headsets during a previous edition of Science in the City. Photo: Elisa Von Brockdorff/ University of Malta

Former intern Ana Rajic described her experience. “I had the opportunity to work on project management tasks such as organisation and coordination. I was part of regular meetings with researchers, artists and the team. I was also involved in international collaborations, public engagement projects and awareness campaigns. I was never bored, my mentor and task managers gave me a lot of space and freedom to perform, and I have learnt a lot in the field of science communication.”

A beautiful, rich experience - Clara Millet, a past Science in the City festival intern

Clara Millet, another past intern, added that the internship was “a beautiful rich experience at every level”.

The application form may be found on the Science in the City website. The deadline for the submission of proposals is midnight on January 6.