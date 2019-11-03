Heritage Malta has just issued a call for proposals for the design of two artistic expressions to be installed and displayed along the main façade of the Auberge d’Italie in Valletta.

The historic building now hosts MUŻA, Malta’s national-community art museum. Through this call for proposals, Heritage Malta is further entrenching MUŻA’s role as the space for creative expression in the heart of the Maltese capital.

Heritage Malta’s initiatives, including calls for proposals, and a dynamic schedule of events, breathe life into its museums and sites, transforming them into active and inclusive cultural spaces, and effectively encouraging people from all walks of life to enjoy Malta’s historic and artistic heritage.

Artists are being given the theme ‘City Life’ for two life-size installations to serve as artistic expressions for Heritage Malta in its aim to inspire proposals which are major, cutting-edge, contemporary art statements.

The agency has allocated an indicative budget of €120,000 for the entire project.

The selected expressions are to serve as beacons attracting passers-by towards MUŻA, and to experience and engage with it.

Once the temporary installation ends, the chosen artistic expressions will form part of Malta’s national collection.

The application form, together with further detail on the call for proposals, may be found on https://heritagemalta.org/artistic-expressions-at-muza/.