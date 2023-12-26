The 58th and last meeting for the 2023 season was held on Tuesday at the Marsa Racetrack. The racecard consisted of twelve races all for trotters.

Certainly the two most important races were the EquestriMalta Grand Final races on a short distance of 2,160 metres.

Driven by Carl Caruana, Call Jack won the class Premier and Gold Grand final while Flash Picken and Noel Baldacchino triumphed in the other Grand Final open for class Silver, Bronze and Copper trotters.

Twelve trotters lined up for the class Premier-Gold Grand final handicap race.

As expected, it was favourite and popular Crack Money (Paul Galea) which took the lead after few metres from the official start of the race.

