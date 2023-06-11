The second edition of the national STEM awards was recently launched. Those interested in submitting nominations may do so by June 29 at this link.

The awards aim to acknowledge and honour the contribution made by individuals and organisations in Malta to engage with and inspire others to collaboratively prioritise science, technology, engineering and mathematics, (STEM).

This year there are eight award categories: Primary Class Teacher Award for Inspiring Learners in STEM; Secondary School Teacher Award for Inspiring Learners in STEM; Non-formal STEM Educator Award; STEM Community Project Award; STEAM Project Award; Lifetime Award for Contribution to STEM Engagement; Engaged Researcher Award; and Diversity in STEM Award.

Parliamentary Secretary for Youth, Research and Innovation Keith Azzopardi Tanti said the awards celebrate the efforts of individuals and organisations that are contributing to promote STEM subjects in the local community through their knowledge, talents and skills. He said: “The STEM awards are just a token of appreciation to let them know their efforts are appreciated and welcomed, and we want to celebrate their passion in STEM subjects.” He augured the nominees the best of luck in the selection process, adding that he hoped that being nominated would itself incentivise them to give more of what they know.

The STEM awards are organised in collaboration with the Malta Council for Science and Technology (MCST), the government and other public entities, and form part of the wide range of activities of Malta’s interactive science centre Esplora.

MCST chairperson Tonio Portughese said: “Esplora has gained a reputation both locally and internationally for its daily mission of awakening people’s curiosity and imagination about the world around us, and for integrating science and technology into their daily lives.”

The national STEM awards is an initiative of the National STEM Engagement Working Group, which is chaired by the Esplora Interactive Science Centre on behalf of MCST. For further information, call 2360 2167 or e-mail stemengagement.esplora@esplora.org.mt.​​