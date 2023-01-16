The call for papers for the fifth international conference ‘Taboo – Transgression – Transcendence in Art and Science’ (TTT2023) is currently under way, with interested participants urged to submit their proposals by the deadline on January 31.

TTT2023 is slated to take place at the Malta Society of Arts, in Valletta from September 27 to 29, 2023.

The conference, created by Dalila Honorato, is based on the support of a large informal network of international researchers and practitioners that develop their activities at the edge of art and science intersections.

Including theoretical and art practice presentations, TTT2023 continues to focus on questions about the nature of the forbidden and aesthetics of liminality as expressed in art that uses or is inspired by technology and science and on providing uncensored space for creative transformation in the merging of science and art.

Submissions are welcome from all art and research fields and cutting-edge technology in arts-based research.

Suggested, but not exclusive topics, are those associated with biopunk, hybridity and aesthetics of mutation; cyborg, augmentation and body modification; chemistry of the mind, natural healers and mind enhancement; biotechnology, DIY & DIWO and biohacking; ethology, human and nonhuman; evolution, genetics and plasticity; post-gender, transgressive identities and social models; human sexual response, laws of attraction and queer-eroticism; parasitology, symbiosis and microbiome; biopolitics, displacement and resistance; pandemic, bioterror and scientific trust; witchcraft, gender narrative and history of science; rewilding, degradation, and restoration.

Proposals must be sent electronically through the EasyChair submissions system until January 31. For more information, click here.