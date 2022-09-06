For 10 years, Science in the City has been bringing together researchers and artists to organise a night of wonder showcasing some of Malta’s foremost scientific and artistic work. This is only made possible with the help of the many volunteers who join on the night.

This year's festival will have real-world stage-based events in the run-up to and on September 30 and October 1.

Enthusiastic people are asked to join the volunteer programme which involves evaluation/research, visitor management, photography, videography and more.

As a volunteer, one will not only be part of Science in the City 2022, but also have the opportunity to meet new and exciting people and acquire unique, transferable knowledge and skills via the work and training one receives. Volunteers will also receive a free Science in the City t-shirt, and a free snack and drink.

Science in the City volunteers have the opportunity to participate in the various activities on and before the festival dates in a number of ways, ranging from welcoming and guiding visitors, photography, research, evaluation, and more.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for Science in the City, you can apply using this form. For more details, please e-mail info@scienceinthecity.org.mt or follow Science in the City on Facebook for the latest information. The registration deadline is tomorrow, Wednesday, September 7.