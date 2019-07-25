We may think that creation was a static moment in time, that God, through some ‘big bang’ theory, created the world and left it to its own devices. Far from it. God, being a creator by His very nature, is in and through every moment of creation as it continues to unfold. Yet, as human beings created in His image, we have all been called forth to co-create, in tune with the Divine will, what is there for us to develop.

We have been entrusted with the care of God’s creation. We can either learn from nature itself or manipulate it for personal gain. We can bring forth life or destroy it. We can build new pastures or choose to pollute them.

Are the decisions being taken by world rulers, by those who have unbridled control over the world’s resources, being taken for the benefit of humankind and future generations, echoing God’s call to bring forth life? Human-induced environmental change is occurring at an unprecedented scale and is reaching the point where we will no longer be able to stop its progress. A report issued by the Institute for Public Policy Research claims that the damage to land, soil, air, water, animal population and climate change is happening so rapidly that the world is facing an unprecedented “environmental breakdown” that could threaten the stability of societies.

With the rise in global temperature, the increasing acidification of the ocean and decrease in life therein, the ever-growing landfills and toxic areas of our planet, and the displacement of so many due to ecological destruction, it is clear that humans have the ability to truly shape the world around us, for the better or for the worse. It seems that we are far from living our role as caretakers and co-creators of our homeland.

Our island is far from short from this environmental breakdown. Signs of environmental abuse are clear. Land once outside the development zone has been and still is being turned into a concrete jungle of pigeonhole apartments. Is this the legacy we want future generations to in­herit? Are we co-creating to give life or manipulating our limited resources to bring death?

In her book The Monastery of the Heart, Joan Chittister writes: “The earth and all its fruits are not for our exploitation, they are for our care. We are co-creators with God of what creation has left unfinished. What can be developed God trusts us to bring to full potential. But not for ourselves alone. Co-creation, the human commitment to continue the work of God on earth, requires us to tend the land and conserve the waters, to till the garden and protect the animals, to use the things of the earth in ways that enhance all life new.”

Chittister goes on to say: “Humans fail to recognise the oneness of creation, the symphony of life forms that depend on one another to bring the universe, pulsing and throbbing with life, to a wholeness that is mutual, that reflects the full face of God rather than simply our own.”

We are all responsible to co-create. In the simple yet wise words of Anne Frank in Diary of a Young Girl: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.”

Gordon Vassallo is an accredited spiritual guide at the Centre of Ignatian Spirituality.

gordon@atomserve.net