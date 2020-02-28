GO is on the lookout for the most dedicated football fans on the island. The two biggest and best fans will be given the unique opportunity to experience first-hand the excitement of La Liga’s crunch match FC Barcelona versus Atletico Madrid this coming April.

This season, La Liga Santander, is heading towards another nail-biting finale, as Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid battle it out for the title, while Atletico Madrid are facing stiff competition for a Champions’ League place finish. This will ensure a truly exhilarating showdown at the epic Camp Nou.

Two lucky GO sports customers will each receive flights and accommodation and two tickets to experience this match first-hand. All they have to do is share a photo or video in the comments section on the respective Facebook post that showcases what makes them true football fans.

This exciting competition closes on March 16 with the two winners being announced a week later.

GO will also be showcasing an official replica of the La Liga Trophy in its outlet at Pama. Spanish football aficionados can follow La Liga’s top matches live on its network through the multi-sport channels TSN.